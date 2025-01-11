International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 617,601 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 617,601 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in DHT by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in DHT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

