International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 631,094 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $34.95 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

