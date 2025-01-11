International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $491,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

