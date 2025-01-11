International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1587 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

