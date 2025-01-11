International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $563,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 761,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 276,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $48.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

