International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $581,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $91.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

