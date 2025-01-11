International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,772,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

