International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 585,246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.