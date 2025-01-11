International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 548,720 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 344.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,214.76. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,151 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

