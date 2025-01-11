Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.50 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $675,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,109. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,713 shares of company stock worth $24,475,385 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

