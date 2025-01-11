Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,150,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 244,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

