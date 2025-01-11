Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 161,573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161,573 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

