JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lowered by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

