KeyCorp Cuts LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $7.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

LifeMD Stock Down 7.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LifeMD stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LifeMD by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

