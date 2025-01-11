KeyCorp Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $22.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ONEW opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

In related news, Director J Steven Roy bought 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,478. This represents a 13.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,044.80. The trade was a 1.99 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,485 shares of company stock valued at $543,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,637,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 144,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 632,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

