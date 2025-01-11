KeyCorp Cuts Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $10.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,283,676.69. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,499,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,487,173.46. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $393,490. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

