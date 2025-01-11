Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

LARK stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.