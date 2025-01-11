Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,204. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,069 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,816,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 166,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,957 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.