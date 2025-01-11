Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. Liquidia has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,349.83. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,702,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 927,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 144.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 180,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 59,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

