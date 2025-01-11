Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,944,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,143,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $247.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.55 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

