Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,527,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 109,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

