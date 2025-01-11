National Bank Financial Estimates AltaGas FY2026 Earnings

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.30.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$34.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.09. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$26.91 and a twelve month high of C$35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,719.60. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

