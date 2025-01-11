NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NICE were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in NICE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.8% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NICE by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 48.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $161.66 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
