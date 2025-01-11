Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 1,206 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in XPEL were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 31.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter worth $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,344. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,143,082.48. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $38.90 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

