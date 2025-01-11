Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 65,650 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $8.59 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

