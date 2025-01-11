NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 4th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

