NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.