NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.