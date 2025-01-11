Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 4.30. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oddity Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $349,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

