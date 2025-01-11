ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ONEOK by 1,219.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 501,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 463,614 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.