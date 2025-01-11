OptimizeRx’s (OPRX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

OPRX opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 601,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,277.53. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

