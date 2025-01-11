ORG Partners LLC Acquires 2,224 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 811.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,198,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,752,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $348.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

