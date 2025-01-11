ORG Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 495.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PNC opened at $189.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,925,333. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.