ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14,497.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $41,588,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.67 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

