ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 701.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.