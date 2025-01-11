ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

