ORG Partners LLC Has $571,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTBD. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 208,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.99 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

