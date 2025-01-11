ORG Partners LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

KTOS stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 293.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,406.48. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $164,282.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,338.24. This represents a 21.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,886 shares of company stock worth $2,809,800. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

