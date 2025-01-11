ORG Partners LLC Invests $744,000 in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 204,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGLB opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

