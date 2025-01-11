ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $837.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $878.06 and a 200 day moving average of $752.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.26 and a 12 month high of $941.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

