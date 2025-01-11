ORG Partners LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,677 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $926,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,194.40. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,347 shares of company stock worth $112,778,463 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $249.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.