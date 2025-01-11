ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,548,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $62.23 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,771 shares of company stock worth $5,387,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.