ORG Partners LLC Sells 740 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $145.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

