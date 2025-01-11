ORG Partners LLC Sells 8,708 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

RQI opened at $12.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

