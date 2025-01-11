Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.75. Personalis has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.31). Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 66,128 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Personalis by 42.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.