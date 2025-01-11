Personalis’ (PSNL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday.

Get Personalis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PSNL

Personalis Trading Down 0.2 %

Personalis stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Personalis has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.