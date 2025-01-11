Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

PSX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

