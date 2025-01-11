Q3 EPS Forecast for Simulations Plus Increased by Analyst

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Simulations Plus in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLP. Stephens began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 54.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,442,584 shares in the company, valued at $109,336,467.84. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.