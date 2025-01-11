Q4 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Lifted by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.57 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $418.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.05. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 245.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

