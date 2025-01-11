Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OXY FY2026 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

